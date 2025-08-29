BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Ballygawley man banned after he was caught driving at 104mph

  • 29 August 2025
The case was before Dungannon court.
A BALLYGAWLEY man who was caught doing 104mph in a 70mph zone has been disqualified from driving and fined.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court was Peter Busby (24), of Cravenny Road.

The court heard that Busby was caught speeding on the M1 motorway as police carried out speed checks on July 8.

A defence solicitor noted that Busby appeared before the court with his mother and accepts that there was ‘no reason’ for his speed.

The solicitor further explained that Busby has a job that involves travelling to and from various different sites, had ‘shown remorse’ for his actions, and that he relied heavily on his ability to drive.

District Judge Rafferty described Busby’s actions as ‘disgraceful’ but took into consideration the fact that he has no previous convictions.

Busby was handed a one-month driving disqualification and a £200 fine.

