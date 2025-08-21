BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Ballygawley man charged after ‘paedo hunters’ operation

  • 21 August 2025
Ballygawley man charged after ‘paedo hunters’ operation
The case was before Dungannon court.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 21 August 2025
Less than a minute

A TYRONE man has appeared in court well over a year after a paedophile hunter sting operation.

Ian Stanley Boyd (57), from Lisbeg Road, Ballygawley, was confronted on his farm by a group called Child Online Protection Enforcers (COPE).

Boyd is charged with attempting to communicate with a child, who was in fact a decoy, for sexual gratification.

Advertisement

It is further alleged he attempted to intentionally incite a child to engage in a sexual activity.

Boyd, who is accused of committing the offences on dates between February 8 and 24, 2024, spoke only at Dungannon Magistrates Court to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges against.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told the court the charges could be connected. No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offences were disclosed during the short hearing.

District Judge Francis Rafferty remanded Boyd on continuing bail of £200 with conditions which includes residence at all times at his home address and no unsupervised contact with any person aged under 18 without the approval of Social Services. The case will return to court on September 10.

Related posts:

Two Tyrone men accused of strangling and assaulting baby Coagh woman claimed £19,000 in benefits whilst living in the US Men charged in connection with Caldwell attack refused bail

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn