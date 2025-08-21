Ballygawley man charged after ‘paedo hunters’ operation

A TYRONE man has appeared in court well over a year after a paedophile hunter sting operation.

Ian Stanley Boyd (57), from Lisbeg Road, Ballygawley, was confronted on his farm by a group called Child Online Protection Enforcers (COPE).

Boyd is charged with attempting to communicate with a child, who was in fact a decoy, for sexual gratification.

It is further alleged he attempted to intentionally incite a child to engage in a sexual activity.

Boyd, who is accused of committing the offences on dates between February 8 and 24, 2024, spoke only at Dungannon Magistrates Court to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges against.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told the court the charges could be connected. No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offences were disclosed during the short hearing.

District Judge Francis Rafferty remanded Boyd on continuing bail of £200 with conditions which includes residence at all times at his home address and no unsupervised contact with any person aged under 18 without the approval of Social Services. The case will return to court on September 10.