Ballygawley man crashed into lamppost when drunk, court told

A BALLYGAWLEY man who crashed his car into a lamppost while drunk has been disqualified from driving and fined.

Leslie Hawe (40), of Legaroe Road, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court, where the incident was outlined.

The court heard that on August 12 police were on patrol in the Ballygawley area when they saw smoke coming from Hawe’s vehicle following the collision. When they approached, officers detected a smell of alcohol from him.

CCTV footage later showed Hawe driving carelessly before the crash.

A defence solicitor described the incident as a ‘disastrous episode’ and said it was Hawe’s first appearance before the court.

The court also heard he is self-employed and would face difficulties without his licence.

District Judge Rafferty disqualified Hawe from driving for 18 months and imposed fines totalling £400.