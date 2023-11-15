Ballygawley man makes name for himself as true crime expert

A Ballygawley man who became fascinated by the North’s unsolved murders at an early age is now making a name for himself in the world of television as a true crime expert.

Following years of research, Robert Giles, a qualified criminologist and published author, has provided insightful analysis for multiple ‘true crime’ style documentaries on both sides of the Atlantic.

He has also written an acclaimed book on notorious Scottish serial killer, Robert Black.

Reflecting on what prompted his interest in some of the North’s most shocking crimes, Mr Giles said that, when he was growing up, the newspapers and television screens in his home were full of stories about unsolved cases.

He shared this interest with both his mother and grandmother, who were glued to TV cop shows, like ‘The Bill’ and ‘A Touch of Frost’.

“I remember as a little boy watching police shows and Crimewatch, I always had an interest in true crimes,” Mr Giles said.

“I shared the interest with my mother and grandmother who both watched ‘The Bill’ and other similar shows.

“As I got older, and I was going through high school, I began reading mystery books, and became very interested in local history.”

‘UNSOLVED’

One day, he asked his mother, who is originally from the Lurgan area, if she could remember if there were any local unsolved murders.

She told him she could only think of one – the murder of Jennifer Cardy in 1981, which happened only ten miles from where she was born.

The story his mother told both scared and intrigued him in equal measure, particularly when he discovered that the person who killed the ten-year-old had not been caught.

“At that time they didn’t know who had killed her, but they were investigating a serial killer in Scotland who had killed three other little girls.

“That man was a lorry driver who had been in Northern Ireland on the day that Jennifer was killed.

“That is the first time I heard Robert Black’s name.”

The young man became increasingly interested in dark stories from throughout Ireland’s not-so-distant past that had been forgotten about, or maybe did not get the attention they deserved due to the ‘Troubles’.

After attending Omagh High School, Mr Giles would go on and study criminology at Ulster University, and later, he began a rewarding career in the healthcare career.

However, he retained a niggling interest in true crime.

His research continued, delving into Robert Black’s background.

Black had been found guilty of murdering Jennifer Cardy while Mr Giles had been studying at university.

After graduating, the Tyrone man realised that only one book had been written about Black, back in 1996.

The budding criminologist believed the story needed to be updated.

‘EVIL’

Working with Chris Clark, a former intelligence officer with the Norfolk Constabulary, the pair joined their research together and co-wrote ‘The Face of Evil: The True Story of the Serial Killer, Robert Black’.

Mr Giles said, “The book was very well-received.

“It has sold well on Amazon, and is highly-ranked.

“I am glad, because it was a very hard book to write about a very emotive subject.

“We reached out to the families of his victims and wrote a letter to the Cardy family.

“I told them the book was coming out and what it would be about, and that we would cover the case as sensitively as possible, which I think we achieved.”

He subsequently became friends with the Cardy family, especially with Jennifer’s brother, who agreed to write the foreword for the book.

Since then, Mr Giles has become a regular on TV screens, featuring in multiple true crime documentaries including the CBS Reality television series ‘Teens Who Kill’, ‘Ireland’s Most Shocking Crimes’ for TV3, Stephen Nolan’s ‘True Crime Podcast’ series for BBC Sound, and ‘Murder in The Badlands’, which is currently available on Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

‘SURPRISING’

This has been an enjoyable but ‘surprising’ turn for the affable Ballygawley native, who said that television was not something he ever expected to take part in.

“I never really expected to be on television, or to contribute to these TV shows and films that I’ve been so lucky to be a part of.

“I enjoy the process of working on documentaries.

“I have been very lucky that all the sets I have worked on have been very professional and for fantastic companies. It has certainly raised my profile, and the profile of the cases involved in these shows.

“A lot of these crimes were committed at a time when Northern Ireland was in turmoil, and police press didn’t have the time or resources to give them the attention they deserved.

“Now, we are in a time of peace, and it is the perfect time for these stories to come to light.”

The Tyrone criminologist will also be involved in a new show set to air later this month on BBC One named ‘The Crime I Can’t Forget’.

The episode featuring Mr Giles focuses on Robert Black, and will air on November 24.

This is likely to be his last bit of true crime work for a while.

The Tyrone man is taking a break from the research due to a need to concentrate on other parts of his life.

He admitted that the various investigations had taken a toll on a personal level.

Away from his passion for true crime, Mr Giles is employed as a support worker for a housing trust, which he says he very much enjoys.

One of his other big interests is basketball. He currently volunteers and coaches with the local basketball club, ‘Omagh Magic’, who is made up of adults who have learning difficulties and currently operate at the Station Centre in Omagh.

“I will be taking a break from true crime writing and working in the genre for a while,” he said.

“Investigating these crimes has taken a real toll on me, as it would anyone.

“I think I will eventually return to researching murder and crimes, but for the time being, I want to concentrate on my other passions,” Mr Giles added.