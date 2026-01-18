Advertisement

Ballygawley student wins major education award

  • 18 January 2026
Eimear is pictured being congratulated by school principal Mr P Lavery, alongside her Home Economics teachers Mrs P Lyons and Mrs C Gallagher, who praised her dedication, hard work and passion for the subject.
WeAre Tyrone
A pupil at St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley has won a prestigious award.

Eimear Quinn has been recognised for an outstanding academic achievement after receiving the British Nutrition Foundation’s Drummond Education Award for GCE Nutrition and Food Science within the CCEA awarding organisation.

The award is presented annually to highlight excellence in food and nutrition education and to recognise exceptional achievement by A-Level students and their teachers across the UK.

Eimear achieved the highest combined mark for both coursework and final examination results, a notable accomplishment at this level.

 

