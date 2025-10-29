Ballygawley woman dies in tragic Bermuda road collision

A WOMAN from Ballygawley has tragically died following a road collision in Bermuda.

Police there confirmed that Joanne McCaul, aged 53, was the island’s ninth road fatality of the year. Originally from Ballygawley, Joanne was a past pupil of St Ciaran’s High School and later studied at the Belfast College of Business Studies before moving abroad.

She had lived and worked in Bermuda for more than 20 years, where she was a much-loved member of the Island Restaurant Group.

The company paid tribute to her as an ‘inspiration’ to all who knew her.

Affectionately known as ‘Wee Jo,’ she began working for the group in 2004 as a server at The Hog Penny Pub, before progressing into management roles at several of its restaurants.

“Over the years, she climbed the ladder into management, leading with kindness, strength and grace,” the company said.

“Her passion, laughter and warmth touched everyone who had the privilege of working with her. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends and everyone who loved our Wee Jo. You will forever be in our hearts.”

Ms McCaul was riding a rental cycle when she was involved in a collision at the junction of South Road and Lover’s Lane in Paget in the early hours of Tuesday morning of last week. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died.

Police in Bermuda said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.