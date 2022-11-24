Bank cards stolen during burglary in Dungannon

A NUMBER of bank cards were taken when rooms were ransacked during a break-in at a house in Dungannon last week.

The PSNI said that they had received a report of a burglary at a property in the Ballynorthland Park area at some time between 6.20pm and midnight last Wednesday.

Detective Constable Spence said that police were informed that the house had been broken into and a number of rooms had been ransacked.

Advertisement

“A number of bank cards were also taken from a purse,” the officer added.

The PSNI say enquiries into the burglary are ongoing.

Detective Constable Spence said, “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area or who may have any footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 10 of 24/11/22.”

The officer added, “Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”