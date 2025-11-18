Banned motorist arrested for driving ‘dangerous’ car in Omagh

A banned driver has been arrested in Omagh while behind the wheel of a car in a ‘dangerous condition’.

Police officers observed the car being driven on the Dromore Road on Saturday.

The vehicle was pulled over and after speaking to the driver, officers established the car had no MOT or tax since 2022.

It also emerged the driver was disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

“The car on examination was found to be in dangerous condition with many defects noted,” said a police spokesperson.

“The driver was arrested and their vehicle was seized. The driver was later charged to court for numerous offences.”

The police spokesperson said temporary MOT exemptions only apply if the vehicle is maintained and roadworthy.

“It is not an excuse for driving an unsafe vehicle,” the spokesperson added.