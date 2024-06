AN OMAGH barman who has worked in John Street for more than 35 years has been named the North’s best.

Benny Bresnahan won the prestigious ‘Bar Person of the Year’ award at this year’s Licensing and Catering News Awards in Belfast.

The judges of the awards said that Benny won due to his ‘outstanding attention to detail’.

Benny is a familiar face to people in the town over the last three decades, plying his trade in the Top of the Town and, previously, its sister bar, Sally’s.

Both establishments are owned and operated by the McGirr family.

A delighted Benny said the award was a ‘great accolade’.

He said, “I was absolutely delighted to win the award. I was nominated by the boss and about six weeks ago I had to go up to the Europa Hotel in Belfast and do an interview about my work. I am not one for the limelight but it is a great accolade to win an award like this.”

John McGirr, owner of Top of the Town, said, “The longevity of Benny’s commitment to our family business is truly exceptional and unlikely to be matched. Through his years of service, Benny has become an integral part of our family’s legacy, having worked alongside my late father, my mother and now myself, John jr.

“His passion, expertise and personable nature have contributed significantly to the pub’s sterling reputation.”

Mr McGirr added, “Benny’s unwavering dedication to his job makes him truly deserving of the title ‘Bar Person of the Year’.”