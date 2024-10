MEMBERS of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Strabane will take part in a demonstration at the Tinnies this weekend to highlight Israeli goods that are being used in this country.

The demonstration will take place on Saturday and will have a number of speakers who will reveal the large number of Israeli goods being sold here, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry.

The group has been organising demonstrations across the town in recent times, where they will enter a shop and remove Israeli goods from the shelves.

A spokesperson for BDS Strabane said, “The demonstration is being called to protest and call out the companies that operate within our community who contribute to the funding of a state that is openly committing genocide daily against innocent civilians in Palestine.

“The most recent horrors at Al Asqa hospital and with all the signs of a wider escalation in the region, it’s a moral imperative that our community does not provide any support to businesses engaging in genocide complicity.

“Let’s end the complicity within our community and make Strabane an Israeli Apartheid free zone.”