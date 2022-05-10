Bear Run ‘claws’ thousands for Foyle Down Syndrome

THE inaugural Bear Run 74 has ‘clawed’ in thousands of euros for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

A convoy of super cars and muscle cars set off from Applegreen in Lifford on Saturday before heading for City of Derry Airport at 11am and on to Applegreen Carndonagh at 2pm.

From there they travelled via Buncrana to Wild Ireland before finishing the day in Downings at 6.30pm.

Advertisement

On Sunday morning they began at 10.30am and arrived at the Mountain Top, Letterkenny, at 12.30pm where people were able to get up close to the millions of euros worth of hardware on display.

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust is the chosen charity of Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Graham Warke who worked closely throughout with the organisers of the Bear Run, including the man who came up with the idea, Keith ‘Bear’ Gamble of Joe Soaps Car Wash in Lifford.

“We had a brilliant weekend travelling across the north west in some of the world’s best super cars,” Mayor Warke said.

“Congratulations to the organisers who put meticulous planning into this event to make sure hundreds of people in our council area and Donegal were able to see these stunning vehicles.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who supported us over the two days and helped raise funds for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

“It is a weekend I will never forget.”

The Bear Run made a VIP stop at City of Derry Airport on Saturday before heading on to Donegal.

Advertisement

Airport Managing Director Steve Frazer said he was delighted the motorcade had made it to Eglinton.

“It is wonderful to be involved in such a unique event and to be supporting Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, a charity very close to our hearts here in the north west.

“We joined the mayor in welcoming the amazing troop of super cars and muscle cars on its pitstop at Eglinton Flying Club on Saturday, as well as providing some goodie bags for the visitors from the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and the event partners.

“Although the wet weather descended, it most certainly didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits.

“Well done to the Bear Run 74 initiative for providing such a wonderful weekend for all involved and for the fantastic sum of money raised for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.”