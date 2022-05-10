Beautiful bluebells are blooming for charity walk

BEAUTIFUL blossoming bluebells will greet all participants taking part in a special charity walk today at Baronscourt Estate.

The fragrant dander around the Newtownstewart estate’s grand grounds and sparkling lake, is the estate’s final ‘Bluebell Walk’ of the year, and all proceeds raised on the day will be donated to NSPCC Northern Ireland – a charity which helps to give children and young people the support they need to thrive.

The bluebells will also be out in full splendour in fond memory of Lady Moyra Campbell (née Campbell), of whom this walk, organised by ‘NSPCC Northern Ireland Omagh Committee’, is dedicated to. The only daughter of the fourth Duke of Abercorn, James Hamilton, Viscount Strabane, Lady Moyra was a tireless charity campaigner, who championed supporting children with cancer. The treasured friend to many, including Queen Elizabeth II, sadly passed away at 91-years-old in November 2020.

Speaking ahead of the stunning walk a spokesperson from Baronscourt Estate said, “Join the wonderful NSPCC Northern Ireland Omagh Committee for the final Bluebell Walk of the year at Baronscourt Estate.

“There is no registration required; just turn up, and enjoy a leisurely stroll around the estate – all while doing your part to protect childhoods across Northern Ireland. We hope to see you there.”

• The ‘Bluebell Walk’ at Baronscourt Estate, Newtownstewart, in aid of NSPCC Northern Ireland, will take place today (Tuesday, May 10), between 2pm and 9pm. Teas, coffees and treats are included with a suggested donation of £5. Everyone is welcome.