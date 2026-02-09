Beef finishing programme will help ‘boost profitability’

A NEW group programme to help beef producers finish cattle faster, more efficiently, and more profitably has been launched by CAFRE.

Delivered as part of DAERA’s Sustainable Agriculture Programme, ‘Better Economic and Environmental Finishing (B.E.E.F.)’ is designed to help farm businesses improve environmental performance, increase output from the same resources, and strengthen financial resilience.

By focusing on reducing age at slaughter, the B.E.E.F. groups aim to turn technical knowledge into real on-farm results.

The groups will bring together finishers who want to get better at what they do.

Each group will run for up to two years to provide focused, peer-to-peer learning on the issues that really drive margins, supported by a CAFRE appointed facilitator.

Jack Friar, CAFRE Beef and Sheep Adviser, said that the programme will ‘help to cut costs’.

“Joining a B.E.E.F. group to reduce age at slaughter isn’t just about cutting days, it’s also about cutting costs whilst ensuring carcase conformation and fat class targets are hit,” he said.

“Every month earlier an animal finishes saves feed, improves cashflow and boosts carbon efficiency.

“Being part of a group helps you identify the small changes that deliver big gains, including the nutrition, genetics and other management tweaks that lift carcase quality as well as speed of finish.

“It’s a straightforward, positive step for any business looking to get more from the same resources,” he added.

“I would encourage any farm finishing cattle to apply and take the opportunity to work with their peers, share knowledge and improve key areas of their business in a focused, practical way.”

To apply for a B.E.E.F. group, please visit: www.cafre.ac.uk or contact your local CAFRE Adviser.

You can also find out more about the BEEF groups at the upcoming SAP Awareness Events, where CAFRE beef and sheep advisers will be on-hand to answer questions and assist with applications.

See the events section of: www.cafre.ac.uk for SAP Awareness Event details.

l Applications to the B.E.E.F. themed groups must be received before Friday, February 21 at 4pm