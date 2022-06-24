Beeswing ‘buzzing’ after sweet success in charity match

MEMBERS of The Beeswing Bar, Dromore, are absolutely ‘buzzing’ after winning a sweetly-contested charity Gaelic football match at the weekend – and, what’s more, is that donations for the good cause are still ‘shooting’ in!

Taking place in the famous Pairc Colmcille, Carrickmore, there were energised chants, cheers and claps from the crowds, as the Dromore team went, quite literally, toe-to-toe with friendly rivals, ‘The Public House’, Carrickmore on Saturday evening, during an exciting game that saw the two bars battle it out in aid of Air Ambulance NI.

And while the home turf advantage proved little to sway the score in favour of the Carrickmore squadron, the two teams, made up by ten ex-players and ten non-players, did their best to ‘take their shots’ when they had the chance.

Ultimately, though, ‘The Beeswing Bar’ reigned supreme, and captain, Eoin McCusker, was simply delighted to raise high the shining silver trophy of victory long after the last echoes of the final whistle had faded into the roars of the packed crowd.

Speaking to the UH, event organisers, Aisling Mullan, Sarah Loughran and Mark Corrigan, described the occasion as ‘an excellent initiative for a great cause’, and encouraged all donors to ‘keep their eyes peeled’ for the final total for the event, which will be announced soon.

“What a weekend!” they proclaimed. “The aim was to bring the two communities together to do our part for a wonderful charity that is greatly needed throughout Northern Ireland.”

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland is a registered charity that operates a helicopter emergency medical service dedicated to responding to serious trauma and medical emergencies in Northern Ireland.

“We have been overwhelmed by the donations we have received to-date for Air Ambulance NI, so your eyes peeled for our final total over the next week,” they added. “Our donation link below is still open for anyone who would still like to donate.

“All support and donations are greatly appreciated.”