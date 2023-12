“If SLATE wasn’t here, Omagh would be a much sadder place… because there would be many young people living on the streets.”

These stark words come from Alex Burke, a support worker at SLATE.

His journey with the organisation, from service user to staff member, reflects the profound impact SLATE has on the lives of young people facing homelessness in the local community.

“I went through a family breakdown with my mum and I just couldn’t live at home anymore,” Alex revealed.

“She’s still my best friend to this day, but the longer I stayed at home the more our relationship was breaking down – so I knew I had to get out of there.”

During this tumultuous time, Alex reached out to SLATE, a decision that would profoundly shape his life.

The ‘Step Up’ service provided him with temporary, fully furnished self-contained accommodation for up to two years.

When this period concluded, he seamlessly transitioned to the ‘Step Down’ service. This phase assists young people in moving into private rental accommodations, facilitating successful independent living. Alex continued with this service until he turned 26, marking the end of his formal engagement with SLATE’s housing programmes.

However, his deep connection with the project endured.

“When I left the service I felt a bit lost,” he admitted. “I just loved the SLATE project.”

When a job opening for a support worker at SLATE emerged, Alex hesitated, unsure if his recent departure as a young person would impact his chances. But, to his delight, he secured the position.

“I was invited in for an interview and they rang me that same day to tell me I had got the job!”

Alex started the week after, and has been helping young people ever since.

“It’s just nice knowing that I can something give back, and help to shape other young people’s lives,” he continued. Alex is keen to highlight the transformative power of the right support, noting how quickly young people progress when provided with the necessary assistance.

“When young people come in here they have nothing and don’t seem to want to go anywhere in life.

“However, within two years they are living in private accommodation, they’ve got a job, they’re focused and it’s great to see how quickly they progress with the right support in place.”

He willingly shares his story to inspire others facing challenging times, stating, “At the end of the day, if my story will help somebody, then I am happy to tell it.” Alex’s life has undergone remarkable changes since engaging with SLATE, including securing employment and purchasing a car.

He attributes much of this success to the comprehensive support provided by SLATE. However, Alex also wants to stress the “stark reality” of homelessness in Omagh, and challenge common misconceptions.

“Many consider homelessness to mean that you are living on the streets – drinking or taking drugs – but in reality homelessness can mean young people are ‘sofa surfing’ because they just have nowhere to go,” he said. “The amount of referrals we get makes you realise how present homelessness is here in Omagh – it’s a lot bigger than I ever thought it was.”

Alex says it’s important to raise awareness about SLATE’s existence, and ensure that those in need are aware of the available support and assistance the organisation provides.

“A lot of people don’t even know that we’re here, so we are just constantly reminding everyone that we exist and we can help,” he concluded.