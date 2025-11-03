Belfast man seeking help to trace his family roots in Tyrone

A NEWTOWNSTEWART-born man now living in Belfast has launched an appeal to trace his family roots in Tyrone.

Billy Gilchrist, originally from the Woodbrook area outside Newtownstewart, is eager to reconnect with relatives who may still be living in the wider area, including Legfordrum, Victoria Bridge and Castlederg.

Together with his niece, Kate Doherty, Billy has begun an amateur genealogy journey to uncover more about his family history.

“My parents were William Gilchrist and Annie Watson, who was also known as Nancy,” Billy explained.

“My father came from Newtownstewart, while my mother was from Omagh and had also lived in Castlederg and Victoria Bridge. Beyond that, I know very little about my wider family.”

Billy’s grandparents were George Gilchrist and Margaret Walsh. His father, William, had five brothers — George, James, Thomas, John and Robert — and a sister, Matilda (known as Tillie).

“As for my own siblings,” Billy added, “I have three adopted siblings — Leslie, Oliver and Daphne — and three half-sisters, June, Betty and Ruby, from my mother’s marriage to a man named Jimmy Johnston. The family lived near the church in Victoria Bridge before moving to Castlederg.”

Billy is appealing to anyone with memories of the Gilchrist or Watson families, or any connection to those names in the Tyrone area, to get in touch.

“This means a lot to me,” he said. “If I could trace my family in Tyrone, or even find out if there are still relatives living there, it would mean the world. Even the smallest piece of information could help.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Billy’s niece, Kate, who is assisting with the research, by email at katedoc31@gmail.com.