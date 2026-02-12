Strabane figures condemn Gregory Campbell’s comments to President

COMMENTS made by East Derry MP Gregory Campbell during President Catherine Connolly’s visit to Derry last week have been criticised as “disrespectful and belligerent” by Strabane community figures who attended the reception at the city’s Guildhall.

Mr Campbell sparked controversy after meeting President Connolly, telling her, “you’re in our country and tonight I’m going to yours”, and criticising her for not saying “Londonderry” during her speech to invited guests, including a number of representatives from Strabane. His remarks were met with widespread condemnation.

Aodhan Harkin, from Fountain Street Community Association and Strabane Neighbourhood Renewal

Growth Partnership, was among the Strabane contingent present and described Mr Campbell’s comments as “embarrassing.”

“All I have to say is that President Connolly was indeed in her own country.

“It seems Gregory Campbell came along to the Guildhall in order to be offended and, if that was the case, I don’t know why he came at all. When he gives a speech and says ‘Londonderry’ 14 times I don’t see anyone clamouring to correct him. President Connolly shook hands with every single person in the hall that day and he was the only one to cause a problem.

“King Charles and his mother Queen Elizabeth have both visited Ireland and have been dignified and respectful during their visits. I think Gregory needs to treat others, especially a dignitary visiting the area, with the same dignity and respect.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Antaine Ó Fearghail also condemned Mr Campbell’s comments.

“The first official visit of Uachtarán na hÉireann Catherine Connolly to the North was a moment of real pride and significance across our society,” he said.

“This stood in stark contrast to the belligerent response from the DUP and East Derry MP Gregory Campbell.

“Their behaviour showed not only a lack of respect for our president, but also a wider disregard for nationalists and for all those with an Irish identity in the North, and in fact for anyone who does not share their narrow worldview.

“These attitudes do not reflect the views of the vast majority of people and our president will always be welcome here.”