Tributes to much-loved Eskra woman who lived a ‘life of joys’

WARM tributes have been paid to beloved mother and grandmother Siobhan Coyle (née Maguire) during her Requiem Mass at St Matthew’s Church, Gravaghey.

Formerly of Corbo Road, Eskra, Ms Coyle passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital on Friday, January 30, following a battle with illness.

She was a treasured mother to Sinéad (Angus) and Louise McSharry (John), a loving and devoted grandmother to Lyla, Killian, Tess and Oisín, and a cherished sister to Declan, Sharon Kelly, Brian, Dermot, Paul, Mark and Catherine Swift.

Speaking at her funeral on Sunday, Fr Michael O’Dwyer described Ms Coyle as a hard-working and sociable woman who deeply loved her family and whose faith was central to her life.

“I am grateful to Siobhan’s family for providing me with some insight into her life,” he said.

“She has left a legacy and many stories that have been shared over the past few days. Siobhan was born in Drumduff and moved to Eskra when she married, before later settling in Omagh.

“She was known as a hard-working lady, mainly in the retail sector, which suited her personality as she loved engaging with people and was sociable by nature.”

Fr O’Dwyer said her strong faith was evident in her everyday life.

“She was thoughtful and selfless — that is faith in action. In the Gospel, Jesus puts it this way: ‘Happy the gentle.’”

He added that Ms Coyle enjoyed taking pride in her appearance and her home.

“Like many ladies, she loved getting her hair done and dressing well — though perhaps after running with the Knockmony Running Club, I’m sure she still looked well,” he said. “That pride extended to her home, as she was very house-proud.”

Fr O’Dwyer also spoke of her love of socialising, music and community life, noting that Hillbank Fold offered many activities that Siobhan enjoyed, including storytelling nights, traditional music events and its hairdressing salon.

She also cherished family holidays, particularly visiting her daughter Sinéad and her family in Australia, and her brother Mark in America.

“Siobhan’s health deteriorated recently and, at a relatively young age, she has gone to God — only a few years after her mother Kathleen, whose funeral I led here at St Matthew’s,” he said.

“In recent days, many stories have been shared of Siobhan’s life — a life of joys and sorrows and many glorious times. We give thanks to God for her life, for the good times she enjoyed, and for the laughter and smiles she brought to others.

“May she now be happy with God and with all those who have gone before her in the eternal life of heaven.”

Following the funeral, Ms Coyle was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, former husband, brothers, sisters, in laws, nephews, nieces, entire family circle and friends.