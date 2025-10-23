Bench unveiled in memory of Omagh man who lived in Lisnaskea

A TOUCHING tribute has been unveiled in Lisnaskea in memory of Gareth McKenna, originally from Omagh, who became one of the Fermanagh town’s most familiar and much-loved faces.

The memorial bench – now bearing a plaque in Gareth’s honour – was installed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council following an application from his sister, Lorraine McKenna, who wished to create a lasting reminder of her brother’s life and warmth.

Gareth, affectionately known as ‘Big G’, passed away in November 2023.

Advertisement

A gentle giant with an infectious smile, he was a daily presence at the Market Yard in Lisnaskea, where he would greet locals and visitors alike with a wave, a thumbs-up and a friendly word.

Although he grew up in Omagh, Gareth made Lisnaskea his home and quickly became a cherished part of the community.

“Gareth was the most caring brother anyone could ever have,” Lorraine said.

“He spoke to everyone and always made sure everybody was okay. He loved motorbikes, Pepsi Max and caring for animals – especially his dog, Lucky.”

Lorraine said the bench, which the council refurbished before fitting the plaque, was already affectionately known among locals as ‘Gareth’s bench’.

“I think it’s a lovely tribute,” she added. “Now we have somewhere to go to remember him – a place that meant so much to him and to everyone who knew him. Gareth will never be forgotten in Lisnaskea. He was a legend – caring, loving, and truly one of a kind.”