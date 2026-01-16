Beragh breadman Mick McCartan remembered as ‘community pillar’

A BERAGH man who served for decades as the district’s breadman and played a central role in Beragh Red Knights GAA has been remembered as a ‘pillar of the local community’ at his funeral Mass.

Mick McCartan, of Patrick’s Road, died last week aged 91. A lifelong resident of Beragh, his passing has prompted widespread sadness across the area. Speaking during the funeral Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Parish Priest Fr Seán MacCartan said Mick’s presence had been missed in recent months due to illness, describing him as a man of deep faith and ‘incredible integrity’.

“Mick was a gentleman who always left you with a smile. We cannot remember him without one,” he said. “He brought that placid nature to his own life and to everything he was involved in, from football and handball to daily life.

“He endured serious illness but never complained. He trusted in God, and even during the most difficult times, he always smiled. He was devout and unwavering in his faith.”

In a reflection after Mass, Mick’s son Seán spoke warmly of his father’s working life as a breadman, recalling both the treats that came with the job and the dedication it required.

“He worked long hours and was utterly dependable. His customers were his priority and he never let them down,” he said. “On winter days, when roads were impassable, he walked up lanes with bread, newspapers, magazines, biscuits and sweets. People genuinely looked forward to his weekly visits.”

Seán added that his father was generous not only by nature, but with his time, serving Beragh Red Knights in many roles, playing handball, whist and 45, driving the youth club bus and taking part in local drama.

Beragh Red Knights also paid tribute, describing Mick as a former player, official and volunteer over many years. He was part of the club’s Minor teams that reached county finals in 1950 and 1952, scoring a hat-trick in the 1950 West Tyrone Final, and was a panel member of the 1955 senior team that reached the Tyrone semi-final.

He later served as vice-chairman in the 1970s, as Ciste Gael and Ciste Nua coordinator, and in numerous voluntary roles. In 2024, he was honoured with the club’s Cú Chulainn Award.