Beragh man remembered for his commitment to local community

THE Requiem Mass has taken place for much-loved Beragh man Paul McNelis, who passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 3.

Aged 45, Paul was a devoted father-of-three and was remembered as a gentle, family-oriented man who cherished his loved ones, his work and his passion for football.

Originally from Main Street but in recent years residing in the townland of Clogherny, he was described as a warm-hearted and well-respected member of the community.

He worked as a joiner with a local kitchen manufacturer and was admired for his kindness, easy-going nature and dedication to both his family and his craft.

A lifelong member of Beragh Red Knights GAA Club, Paul had played at underage level, with all three of his sons now proudly representing the club.

In tribute, a club spokesperson said, “The club’s executive, players and members of Beragh Red Knights wish to express their deepest sympathy to the McNelis family on the sudden passing of Paul. To Paul’s wife Mary, their sons Jack, Killian and Cahir, and the entire McNelis and Taggart families, we extend our heartfelt condolences.”

At his funeral, Fr Sean McCartan described Paul as a much-loved figure in the local community who will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

“Paul was a cherished member of the community, as seen by the throngs of people who have visited the family home over recent days,” he said.

“He loved his club and his work, but his true love in life was his family. Paul was a devoted father to his three sons, and Mary was truly the love of his life… he would have gone to the ends of the earth for her.

“Paul was known for his kind heart, and showing affection came as naturally to him as breathing. He was held in the highest esteem by his colleagues and by all who knew him. The number of people who have reached out to offer support to the Taggart and McNelis families in recent days speaks volumes.”

Paul is survived by his wife Mary, and their sons Jack, Killian and Cahir. He was the beloved son of Eugene and Maura, and a caring brother to Roisin and Catherine.