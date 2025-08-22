Beragh quarry owners ordered to stop operations

A QUARRY outside Beragh has been ordered to halt operations after the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) upheld an enforcement notice issued by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

The ruling, delivered by Commissioner Cathy McKeary, followed an appeal by Richard Hawkes concerning lands on the Modagh Road.

Earlier this year, the council had issued an Enforcement Notice over what it described as unauthorised development at the site, including a laneway and access to a public road, along with the winning, working and removal of minerals without planning permission.

During the hearing, the council raised concerns about the quarry’s proximity to the Derogan Bog Special Area of Conservation (SAC), a protected site located around 5.4 kilometres from the quarry.

Officials warned that activities at the quarry, including water run-off, dust, emissions and the use of heavy machinery, had the potential to negatively impact the SAC’s sensitive bog and peatland environment.

The appellant argued that the distance from the SAC meant any impact would be negligible. He also stated that the quarried materials were not being commercially distributed, but instead transported to a holding area near Loughmacrory.

However, Commissioner McKeary agreed with the council, noting that the appellant had not adequately demonstrated that the works would not have a likely significant effect on the SAC.