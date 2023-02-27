Beragh security alert ends

A security alert in the Dervaghroy Road area of Beragh has ended.
Officers and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene and local road closures, along with cordons, were in place for a time. A number of airsoft guns were recovered. All roads have since re-opened.
Police say they would like to thank the local community for their patience while this public safety operation that was carried out.
