Better regulation of cosmetic treatments needed – councillor

A Torrent councillor has supported calls for Mid Ulster District Council to write to the Health Minister requesting better regulation of cosmetic treatments in Northern Ireland and seek the introduction of a licensing scheme for non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

A report on the matter was brought before council’s development committee on Thursday, September 15. Councillors present were told the popularity of aesthetic non-surgical cosmetic treatments has grown rapidly in recent years and the existing legislation is considered no longer fit for purpose.

In October 2021, the Botulinmu Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act 2021 came into force in England making it illegal to administer Botox or a filler by way of injection for a cosmetic purpose to a person under the age of 18. However, no such law exists in Northern Ireland.

Calls for Mid Ulster District Council to write to the Health Minister, Robin Swann MLA on this issue have come from the Local Authority Health and Safety Liaison Group (HSLG).

The HSLG is the joint strategic steering group for health and safety within Northern Ireland.

A draft letter presented to members of the committee concludes by stating, “Mid Ulster District Council therefore respectfully requests that your Department gives serious consideration to remedying this legislative shortfall within Northern Ireland”.

Welcoming the letter, Councillor Niamh Doris said is was “sad” people feel the need to have these procedures.

“I am happy to propose this letter,” said Cllr Doris. “I think it is sad that people are feeling under such pressure, with the rise of Instagram and other social media sites that fillers and Botox and stuff is on the rise.

“At the same time, I am not judging anyone that wants to preserve the appearance of youth or do something to make them feel better about themselves.

“However, there are a lot of unqualified people that are ordering stuff and you don’t really know what is in the product or what the regulation around it is.”

She noted that the increased demand for such products could not have been predicted but expressed concern at the availability of such procedures for people as young as 16.

“I am uncomfortable with the fact 16-year-olds have access to these things,” said Cllr Doris.

“I do realise there might be some very specific cases where it really might help the confidence of someone in really specific cases but I would feel very uncomfortable with 16-year-olds getting Botox or fillers.

“It is something that is on the rise, it is popular and it definitely needs to be regulated more.”

By Adam Morton

Local Democracy Reporter