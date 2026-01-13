Big changes planned for parking in Dungannon town centre

THE Department of Infrastructure is planning to make big changes to parking and waiting restrictions in Dungannon town centre.

The proposed changes are due to be discussed at a meeting of Mid Ulster District Council this evening.

As part of the proposed changes, stretches of parking spaces on Castle Hill, Church Street, George’s Street, Irish Street, Market Square, Northland Row, Park Road, Perry Street, Scotch Street, Scotch Street Centre, Shamble Lane, Thomas Street and William Street, will become ‘two hours no return in two hours’.

This means people will be able to park there for two hours, but must then leave the entire zone or area for a further two hours before they can park in any of the same-restriction bays again.

This is to prevent people from just moving to another space nearby after their two hours have lapsed.

Under the new proposals, there will also be more parking spaces available in Dungannon on Saturdays.

Areas on Irish Street, Market Square, Perry Street and Scotch Street, which are currently restricted to loading bays Monday to Friday, will become ‘two hours no return in two hours’ spaces on Saturdays.

A stretch of Thomas Street, which is currently only allowed to be used for loading and unloading Monday to Friday, will become a ‘two hours no return in two hours’ area from 8.15am to 6.15pm from Monday to Saturday.

Local businesses will hope the proposed parking changes will attract more shoppers into Dungannon.

The planned changes to the current parking system are on the agenda for this evening’s meeting of the council’s Environmental Services committee.