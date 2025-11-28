Big Christmas lights switch-on in Seskinore tomorrow

SESKINORE Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) will be kicking off the Christmas celebrations in the village with their annual Christmas light switch on and tractor and lorry run this Saturday.

This will be the fourth year this event has taken place in Seskinore and with each year there is more on offer and more festive fun for all the family.

To start off the evening tractors and lorries, decorated with festive lights, tinsel and inflatable decorations with meet in McFarland’s yard, Tullyrush Road, and depart at 6.30pm, with Santa Claus on board.

The run will make its way to Seskinore where Santa and his elves will depart and turn on the Christmas tree lights at Seskinore YFC club hall.

Tractors and lorries will continue on their journey to Fintona.

At the Young Farmers’ Hall there will be a range of festive activities for everyone, from shortbread decorating to Santa letter writing. All children and families will also have the opportunity to have their own private session with Santa Claus and his elves in Santa’s grotto where each child will receive a present from Santa.

Outside the hall in the marquee, Roughan Silver Band will be performing some festive tunes for everyone to enjoy. There will also be hot drinks and traybakes on offer for all adults and children to warm themselves up.

Raffle tickets for the club’s annual Christmas draw will be on sale on the night, with many amazing prizes kindly donated by local businesses available to win.

This event is completely free for all who attend as a way to bring the local community together to bring Christmas joy to those who support the club throughout the year.