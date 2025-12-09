Big day of celebrations ahead for students at Omagh college

HIGHER Education students from South West College will gather with family and friends tomorrow in Omagh for the annual graduation ceremony.

Taking place at the Strule Arts Centre, this year’s ceremony will recognise the accomplishments of nearly 700 eligible graduates, reflecting the continued growth and excellence of higher education provision.

The event will feature addresses from Dr Nicholas O’Shiel, chair of the Governing Body; Celine McCartan, chief executive and principal; and guest speaker Barry McCarron, managing director of KORE Retrofit.

Julian Fowler will host the ceremony, bringing his experience and support for the College and its students, creating a welcoming and professional atmosphere for this special event.

More than 30 special ‘Scholar of the Year’ awards will also be presented, celebrating the highest-achieving graduates from each programme, recognising their outstanding academic performance, dedication, and commitment.

Chief executive and principal of South West College, Celine McCartan, congratulated students on their achievements.

“Graduation day is always a memorable occasion and an important milestone for our students,” she said. “It offers a moment to reflect on their achievements, the knowledge gained, the friendships formed and the experiences that have shaped their time with us.

“It is a proud day, not only for the graduates but also for their families, friends, colleagues and the dedicated staff of South West College.

“We hear consistently from industry that South West College graduates possess the practical skills, technical expertise and professional attributes required to thrive in the workplace. I congratulate each of our graduates on their hard work and commitment, and I wish them every success.”

Reflecting on his journey, vote of thanks speaker Emmet Keenan, who is originally from Clogher and is now living in Armagh, said he reached a point in his career where he was ready for a new direction and chose counselling as his next step. Balancing full-time work with study was a big decision, but one he is glad he made.

“I loved that I could study while staying at home and managing my other responsibilities,” Emmet said. “Choosing SWC also saved me a significant amount of money compared to studying elsewhere.

“Since starting the course, I’ve been able to build on my skills and gain invaluable experience through both work and placement. The opportunities that have come my way have been brilliant.

“With the support of SWC and my family, I can genuinely say all the hard work has been worth it.”

Now employed by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, Emmet is continuing to build his experience as he completes his counselling hours at Teach Na Daoine Family Resource Centre in Monaghan, working towards BACP accreditation. He hopes to open his own private practice and credits SWC’s higher education pathways for enabling his career change and personal development.

Similarly, Aine McCaffrey from Garvaghey is excelling through the Higher-Level Apprenticeship (HLA) route. Studying the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Civil Engineering while employed by GRAHAM, she is advancing in her career, earning a salary and paying no tuition fees.

“Choosing the Higher-Level Apprenticeship route with SWC was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Aine said. “It opened the door to incredible opportunities and helped me grow both personally and professionally.”