Big improvement plans for Strabane town centre get the go-ahead

PLANNING approval has been granted for big improvements to Strabane’s town centre.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s planning committee has given the go-ahead for a significant public realm improvement scheme in the town centre.

The decision paves the way for a major investment aimed at revitalising key areas of the town, enhancing accessibility, and improving the overall public space experience.

The approved scheme focuses on the realignment of key junctions at Railway Street/Derry Road in Abercorn Square and Market Street/Church Street/Butcher Street to improve traffic flow and safety and the relocation of the public amenity space within Abercorn Square.

It also includes plans to remove the public toilet block at Market Street and will see the relocation of the taxi rank from Abercorn Square to Market Street.

The planning application also includes extensive works including resurfacing of footpaths, the installation of new pedestrian crossing points, and the introduction of new street furniture and planting.

Councillor John Boyle, Chair of the Planning Committee, welcomed the decision, emphasising the scheme’s importance for the town.

He said: “This is fantastic news for Strabane. The Planning Committee was unanimous in its decision to approve this vital public realm scheme.

“These improvements will transform the appearance and functionality of Strabane town centre, making it more attractive, accessible for everyone, including those with disabilities, and a much more pleasant place to shop, meet, and spend time.

“Crucially, this project ties directly into the ambitious investment and development agenda we have planned for Strabane as part of the wider City Deal. Modernising our public spaces is fundamental to building confidence and attracting further investment, ensuring Strabane can maximise the benefits of the City Deal and truly thrive for years to come.”