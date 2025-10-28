Big plans for Gortin as part of council’s £1m playpark project

A playpark in Gortin is to be moved and upgraded as part of a £1m plan to improve play facilities in the local council area.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has issued a tender for the construction of two new playparks and the upgrading of three other play facilities.

Along with the work in Gortin, there will be four new playparks constructed in Fermanagh.

The total value of the work is estimated at £1.086m.

The deadline for submissions of tender applications is next week and the work is scheduled to be carried out between December 2025 and June 2026.

The new playparks are planned for Derrygonnelly Community Centre and Cavanleck in Fermanagh.

Current playparks in Ederney and Lack, also in Fermanagh, will be upgraded as part of the new programme of works.

The playpark in Gortin will be the only new facility built in Tyrone as part of the project.