Big plans put forward for former care home in Newtownstewart

  • 9 June 2025
The Bell Gray House building in Newtownstewart.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 9 June 2025
PLANS have been put forward to turn a former care home in Newtownstewart into 16 apartments.

The Bell Gray House care home closed in 2016 after its owner said the cost of upgrading the building was too high.

The 28 residents living in the care home at the time were moved to another facility.

The building was sold in 2023 for £253,000.

The new owners have now applied for planning permission to convert the building on Dublin Street into 16 apartments.

The application was submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council last week and is now being considered by the council’s planning department.

