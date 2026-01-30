Big plans put forward for former Poundland store in Omagh

PLANS have been submitted to turn a former Poundland store in Omagh into function rooms and a business centre.

The Poundland store at the Main Street Shopping Complex in the town centre closed last August. The building’s owner, local businessman Michael McElroy, has now applied for planning permission to turn the empty building into function rooms and a business centre.

According to the application, the function rooms will be linked to the adjacent Rooms at Rue, which provides accommodation on the site of the former Royal Arms Hotel.

The hotel closed in 1999 after more than 200 years in business.

A planning statement submitted with the application says that all works associated with the proposal will be undertaken internally, with no significant alterations proposed to the external appearance or fabric of the building.

“The proposal seeks permission for the change of use from the former Poundland retail premises to new multipurpose function rooms and business centre,” the statement adds.

“The proposed function rooms and business centre are linked to the existing Rooms at RUE which presently has 13 bedrooms with a further 10 new bedrooms being available for Spring 2026, and will provide flexible accommodation suitable for a range of events and activities and will operate as part of a cohesive overall development.”

The statement outlines that the proposal seeks to bring the existing vacant ground floor retail unit formerly occupied by Poundland back into ‘active use through internal adaptation only’.

“This approach maximises the efficient use of established urban infrastructure while avoiding any impact on the external appearance, historic character, or wider streetscape of the area.

“By retaining the building envelope in its entirety, the development preserves the architectural integrity of the site and ensures full compatibility with its surroundings, including the conservation area context.

“The function rooms are conceived as flexible, adaptable spaces capable of accommodating a wide range of events and activities, supporting tourism, hospitality, and community-related uses.

“Their location within a central, accessible town centre setting encourages linked trips, increased visitor dwell time, and positive economic spillover to nearby businesses, contributing to the ongoing regeneration and vibrancy of Omagh town centre.”