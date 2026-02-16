Advertisement

Big step forward for plans to build new community centre in Omagh

  • 16 February 2026
Big step forward for plans to build new community centre in Omagh
There are plans to replace the current community centre at Strathroy.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 16 February 2026
Less than a minute

PLANS for a new community centre in the Strathroy area of Omagh have taken a significant step forward.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is seeking to appoint an ‘Integrated Consultancy Team’ (ICT) to manage the plans for the new centre.

A tender for the appointment of the ICT has been issued by the council.

The three-year contact is a key element of the council’s plans for the new centre.

Meanwhile, the council , in partnership with Strathroy Community Association, is seeking community feedback about the proposal for the new community centre.

An online survey had been set up to give people a chance to have their say.

Staff will be available at Strathroy Community Centre tomorrow, Tuesday, February 17 and Wednesday, February 18, from 9am-9pm to provide support for those needing assistance completing the survey.

Related posts:

Funeral of Father Eugene Hasson to take place in Omagh on Friday Teenager arrested after car chase from Omagh to Maguiresbridge Emergency crews still at scene of ‘serious collision’ near Omagh
Tags:

You can share this post!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY