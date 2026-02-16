Big step forward for plans to build new community centre in Omagh

PLANS for a new community centre in the Strathroy area of Omagh have taken a significant step forward.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is seeking to appoint an ‘Integrated Consultancy Team’ (ICT) to manage the plans for the new centre.

A tender for the appointment of the ICT has been issued by the council.

The three-year contact is a key element of the council’s plans for the new centre.

Meanwhile, the council , in partnership with Strathroy Community Association, is seeking community feedback about the proposal for the new community centre.

An online survey had been set up to give people a chance to have their say.

Staff will be available at Strathroy Community Centre tomorrow, Tuesday, February 17 and Wednesday, February 18, from 9am-9pm to provide support for those needing assistance completing the survey.