Bin on Omagh river path destroyed in arson attack

  • 10 June 2025
Councillor Martin McColgan at the scene of the attack.
10 June 2025
A BIN has been destroyed in an arson attack along Omagh’s riverside walkway.

The incident is believed to have happened in recent days.

Omagh Sinn Fein councillor Martin McColgan condemned those involved.

“The riverside walk is an amazing local amenity, used by hundreds of people every single week, and the picnic area in particular is increasingly used in the summer months,” he said.

“This incident shows a blatant contempt for the local community.

“I have contacted the council to clean up the area and to replace the bin as soon as possible.

“I appeal to anyone who may know or saw anything suspicious in the area prior to the fire to bring the information to the relevant authorities.”

