Bins dumped in Mid Tyrone vandalism spree

A WIDE area of Mid Tyrone has been left littered with household waste after wheelie bins were emptied onto roads and verges in a spate of vandalism described as ‘an attack against the community’.

The incident, which affected multiple roads and parts of Mountfield village, has led to damaged bins, environmental pollution and frustration among residents – some of whom are still trying to recover their missing bins.

Areas impacted include the Cookstown Road, Crockenboy Road, Fecarry Road, Glencam Road, Gortin Road, Gortnagarn Road, Greencastle Road, Killybrack Road and Tirquin Road.

Local Sinn Féin councillors Anne Marie Fitzgerald and Pádraigín Ní Cheallaigh said they were ‘inundated’ with calls and messages from residents affected by the incident.

“This was an attack against the community and whoever was responsible should be ashamed,” they said in a joint statement.

They also paid tribute to council staff who were deployed on Wednesday and Thursday to assist with the clean-up operation.

“The additional resources council has had to employ to deal with the aftermath has cost implications for council and in turn ratepayers,” the councillors added.

The matter has been reported to the PSNI, who have launched an investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.