Omagh dentist honoured with prestigious award on his birthday

OMAGH dentist Doctor Joe McEnhill celebrated his 50th birthday in memorable fashion after being awarded a prestigious fellowship by the College of General Dentistry in London.

He received the fellowship at a ceremony presented by the president of the college, Dr Roshni Karia on February 5, a date that also marked his milestone birthday.

“I realised the date when I was invited and thought it was really cool to have it on my birthday. It was a great occasion,” he said.

The College of General Dentistry, a relatively new representative body for general dental practitioners in the UK, awards fellowship as one of its highest levels of membership. Candidates must meet strict criteria across areas such as clinical standards, teaching, leadership and research.

“It is a great privilege and recognition of what you have done throughout your professional career,” Joe said. “You have to prove you are worthy of it by meeting certain criteria, and they assess that.”

He described the ceremony as relaxed but meaningful, attended by college leaders and fellow award recipients. He was joined by his sister Sinead, who previously received the fellowship, and his wife, Joanna.

“It was great meeting other professionals who are pushing themselves and maintaining high standards,” he said. “We enjoyed the rest of the evening celebrating in London.”

Joe took over Grange Dental in November 2024 after years working in his family practice in Enniskillen. Since then, he has overseen significant investment in advanced diagnostic technology, including CT scanners and 3D printers, as part of a move towards digital dentistry.

“It’s about offering patients greater accuracy and comfort,” he said. “Comfort is a big thing, and we can now present findings in a way that is easy to understand.”

He added that modern dentistry demands transparency. “Gone are the days of blind faith. You have to back up your work with cases and evidence.”

Describing the past year as a whirlwind, he said the fellowship marks both personal recognition and ‘the next chapter for the Grange’.