Bishop signals parish changes as Drumragh decision delayed

A DECISION on the future appointment of a parish priest to Drumragh has been delayed by the Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown, as part of a wider review of parish structures across the diocese.

In the meantime, Fr Kevin McElhennon, parish priest of Cappagh, along with curate Fr Malachy Gallagher, will continue to administer the parish. Parishioners have also been asked to pray for Drumragh priest Fr Eugene Hasson, who has been absent due to illness.

Drumragh and Cappagh Parishes are among the largest in the Derry Diocese.

In a letter published in the Drumragh parish bulletin, Fr McElhennon, said that they would continue to adminster the parish with the cooperation of priests from neighbouring parishes.

“The bishop intends to review the needs of the wider area and the diocese in the coming months. After that period of discernment, and in the context of the developing pastoral areas, he will make a decision about a future appointment,” Fr McElhennon said.

“We know that this news may bring a mixture of feelings for many in Drumragh. The uncertainty of these times is not always easy, and your faithfulness, patience and commitment to parish life are deeply appreciated.”

His comments come after the release of a Pastoral Letter by Bishop McKeown entitled ‘Moving Forward Together in Changing Times.’

“In the years ahead, pastoral areas and parish collaboration will become increasingly important in how we work together and plan sustainably. The goal is not centralisation, but shared responsibility. Each parish is invited to see itself as part of a wider missionary community,” Bishop McKeown said.

“This will involve continuing conversations about what is realistic. Mass schedules, times of community prayer and pastoral activity benefit most when pastoral areas reflect together, avoid unnecessary overlap and consider what best serves the people as a whole.

“In these days of easy travel, neighbouring parishes holding Masses at the same time may not meet the needs of the wider community.

“Decisions must grow out of discernment – rooted in prayer, listening, consultation, and openness to God’s leading. They are not instructions from the bishop, but responsibilities to parishes and pastoral areas, supported by the diocese.”

Meanwhile, the neighbouring parishes of Aghyaran, Ardstraw West and Castlederg and Drumquin have announced a series of weekend Mass changes to come into effect from the New Year.

Fr Paul Fraser and Fr Thomas Canning have said that the combined circumstances in the local area mean that they must now put in place a ‘one priest Mass schedule’, which will mean cover without seeking outside help.

“An additional factor in the area at this time is that we (Fr Thomas and Fr Paul) are also helping to take care of some of the pastoral needs of the Parish of Drumragh, including school chaplaincy, funerals and Mass schedule.

“While we understand that change can be difficult for people, we hope that you will understand the reasons why some adaptations to the weekend Mass schedule are now necessary.”