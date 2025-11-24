Blood donation event in Strabane next month in memory of Holly

THE family of Holly Gormley have organised a blood drive in Strabane’s Holy Cross College next month.

Strabane girl Holly contracted aplastic anaemia in January of 2023 and despite receiving a vital stem cell transplant, unfortunately passed away the following July. During her illness, Holly’s family undertook a series of fundraising and awareness events for the Anthony Nolan Trust to boost awareness of stem cell treatments for aplastic anaemia and other diseases.

Last year’s blood drive held at Holy Cross College in Strabane, had a profound impact, saving 192 lives as a result of the collected donations.

This year’s event will be held on December 3, just two days away from would have been Holly’s 14th birthday.

Speaking to the Chronicle ahead of the blood drive, Holly’s family said that raising awareness about the vital importance of blood donation and helping to save as many lives as possible is a central part of Holly’s legacy.

“The blood donation session is kindly being hosted by Holy Cross Collee and is being held on December 3, a significant date for us as it is so close to would have been our Holly’s 14th birthday,” said Holly’s family.

“Please, please book your session on the NIBTS website and come along to give your support. Blood donation is a vital service and everyone greatly appreciates the support shown in memory of or beautiful, brave Holly.”

Anyone wishing to book an appointment can do so at https://nibts.hscni.net/online-booking-for-blood-donation-appointments/ by selecting Holy Cross College on the drop down menu. Donation will be taken starting at 5pm in the school gym.