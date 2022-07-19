Body cameras to deter attacks on health staff

SECURITY staff working at Craigavon Area Hospital are now wearing body cameras in response to the alarming number of violent attacks on health care staff.

Last week, the Southern Health Trust revealed the new initiative and said that from October 2021 to March 2022, staff at Craigavon and Daisy Hill hospitals had been subjected to 438 incidents of violence and aggression.

The Trust said the cameras, more commonly worn by police officers, will be triggered when faced with a dangerous patient or member of the public.

“We want to support a culture where violence and aggression in health and social care is totally unacceptable and our amazing, dedicated staff always feel safe at work,” said Anita Carroll, who is the assistant director of functional support services at the Southern Trust.

“The introduction of body worn cameras aims to act as a deterrent, to reduce and prevent abuse against patients, staff and visitors.

“They will be used in addition to existing security procedures and will only be activated when it is felt that the safety of staff or patients is really compromised. In the event that we do need to record, footage may be used to identify and prosecute offenders if necessary.”

According to the Trust, the cameras are the size of a smart phone and will be worn on security porters’ uniforms. The cameras are forward facing, allowing the person to see themselves and potentially modify behaviour.

“A member of the security team will advise before activating the camera which may act as a further deterrent to help defuse the situation,” said a Trust spokesperson.

“The trial is planned for six months with the use of cameras being carefully managed and continually reviewed. They will not be used in paediatric services. All data recorded will be processed in line with the Data Protection Act 2018 and the UK General Data Protection Regulation.”

Last year, the scale of violence in health care settings was revealed by the Department of Health. Figures showed that during a six-month period across the North, there had been more than 5,500 attacks on health workers, with more than 80 per-cent of these attacks classified as physical.