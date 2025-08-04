Body found beside burning car in Omagh was a woman

THE body found beside a burning car near Omagh at the weekend is believed to be that of a woman.

Investigations into the horrific incident at Rylagh Road on Saturday afternoon are continuing and the PSNI have renewed an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

The tragedy unfolded shortly after 2pm on Saturday when firefighters were called to reports of a vehicle burning at a remote area at Rylagh Road.

As firefighters were putting out the blaze, a body was found beside the vehicle and police were alerted.

Local sources have said the body was that of a woman.

A post-mortem on the woman’s body is expected to be carried out today.

The PSNI said shortly after 2pm on Saturday they received a report from the fire service that a silver Mitsubishi Lancer GS2 was on fire in the Rylagh Road area of the town.

“We are treating this fire as arson,” said a police spokesperson, “and our enquiries as to how the person came to be beside the vehicle are ongoing.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area between midday and 2.15pm yesterday, who may have noticed anything suspicious, to contact us.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who had dashcam or other footage and would also like to hear from anyone who may have noticed this particular vehicle. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 982 02/08/25.”