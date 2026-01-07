Advertisement

Body found by those searching for missing Cookstown man

  • 7 January 2026
Taylor Stewart had been missing since January 1.
A body was found this afternoon during the search for a young Cookstown man who had been missing since New Year’s Day.

Taylor Stewart’s family received the devastating news this afternoon that a body had been found during the massive search operation.

He had last been seen in the Church Heights area of the town at around 5.30am last Thursday.

Many volunteers had been taking part in the week-long search for Taylor.

A police spokesperson confirmed the body of a man was located in Cookstown this afternoon.

“Whilst formal identification has not taken place, the family of Taylor Stewart, who has been missing since the early hours of New Year’s Day, has been informed,” the spokesperson added.

