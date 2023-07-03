Body found in Donegal believed to be that of Tyrone man

A BODY found as part of an alleged serious assault investigation in the Sliabh Liag area of Donegal is believed to be that of a Tyrone man.
A post-mortem exmination is being carried out on the remains in Letterkenny General Hospital. The State Pathologist has also been informed.
It is understood that the body was retrieved from the water at the cliffs. The Coast Gaurd in the south was involved in the operation.
The man, who is believed to be aged in his 60s, was living for a period in Essex. It is understood that He had previously been charged following the seizure of cocaine and heroin in 2021 and is from the Dungannon area.
