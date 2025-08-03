BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Body found inside burning car in Omagh

  • 3 August 2025
WeAre Tyrone - 3 August 2025
POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a sudden death in Omagh yesterday.

Just before 2.05pm, police received a report from colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service that a vehicle – a silver Mitsubishi Lancer GS2 – was on fire in the Rylagh Road area of the town.

“As fire officers extinguished the blaze they discovered that, tragically, a person had died as a result of the fire,” a police spokesperson said.

“We are treating this fire as arson, and our enquiries as to how the person came to be beside the vehicle are ongoing.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area between midday and 2.15pm yesterday, who may have noticed anything suspicious, to contact us.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who had dashcam or other footage and would also like to hear from anyone who may have noticed this particular vehicle.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 982 02/08/25.

“You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk

