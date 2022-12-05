Body found is believed to be that of missing teenager

IT is now believed that the body found on the Tattyreagh Road in Fintona earlier today is that of missing teenager, Matthew McCallan.

The PSNI have said that they are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the 15 year-old following the discovery of a body shortly before 12 noon today.

Detective Inspector, Michael Winters, said their thoughts are with the family.

“Our thoughts are very much with Matthew’s devastated family who received this tragic news today. A number of specially trained officers are providing support to them at this time.

“Detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

“Sadly a body which we believe to be Matthew was discovered in a ditch in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the social event at 11.45am today,” they said.

“We are keeping an open mind and would appeal for anyone withy information to come forward. Matthew was last seen at approximately 1.20am in the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, and we are keen to establish his movements after this time.”

Matthew McCallan (15) from Dungannon and with strong connections to Carrickmore, was last seen at around 2am on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people had been taking part in the search for a second day. They were based at the Church of Ireland Hall on the Ecclesville Road.

The PSNI and Search and Rescue also carried out searches.

But earlier volunteers were recalled from roads around the Fintona area and in Seskinore where the searches have been focused.

It came as the PSNI also closed off the main Tattyreagh Road into Omagh.