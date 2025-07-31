BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Body recovered from Omagh flat

  • 31 July 2025
Callum McGuiganBy Callum McGuigan - 31 July 2025
POLICE have confirmed that a man has died suddenly in a flat on the Campsie Road in Omagh.

The body was recovered last night with police forensic teams attending the scene.

A police spokesperson said, “Officers attended a report of the sudden death of a male at an address in Campsie Road in Omagh on Wednesday night (July 30).

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.”

