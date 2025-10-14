Bomb inquiry team to hold information events in Omagh

THE Omagh Bombing Inquiry Team is organising public information sessions to give people an opportunity to learn more about the inquiry’s work.

The sessions will take place in Conference Room 1 at the Silverbirch Hotel on Tuesday, October 29.

Two sessions are scheduled from 12pm to 1pm and from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Both sessions will cover the same information, and attendees are welcome to join whichever time suits them best.

No advance registration is required, and all are welcome to attend.

No advance registration is required, and all are welcome to attend. The events will provide an opportunity to meet members of the Inquiry Team and to ask questions about the ongoing work of the inquiry.

WAVE staff will also be present to offer support to anyone who may need it.

A final hearing on operationally sensitive material connected to the Omagh Bombing Inquiry has been scheduled for November.

Oral submissions on the terms of the final restriction order will then be heard in the week commencing November 10.

For further details, please contact the Omagh Bombing Inquiry Team by email at enquiries@omagh.independent-inquiry.uk

