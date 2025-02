THREE different memorial trophies have been named after the late Brenda Logue who was just 17 when she went into town with her mother on the day of the Omagh bomb and never came home.

Tyrone Ladies GFA commemorate her in the trophy for the Junior championship, the Loughmacrory club run an annual tournament in her memory and Dean Maguirc College in Carrickmore mark her contribution to school life with an award for sporting achievement.

Last year, the winning captain in the Loughmacrory tournament was Brenda’s niece, Brenda Marie.

She took the cup to her aunt’s grave with her teammates following the victory.

During her time at the college Brenda fought and won the right for girls to wear trousers.

Brenda was always a talented footballer and her mother, Mary, who died last year, provided the ‘pen portrait’ of her daughter for today’s hearing of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry prior to her passing.

It was a powerful and emotional testimony read by her son, and Brenda’s brother, Cathal, at the Strule Arts Centre.

“She had great potential, as I was told by many. I often wonder just how far she would have went. Tyrone ladies would go on to win the All-Ireland in 2018, having been defeated the year before.

“Would she have been part of that set-up? Would she have walked the Hogan Stand steps to lift the All-Ireland?” said Cathal.

Mary’s thoughts about the commemoration were recorded shortly before her death.

She also remembered the many bittersweet moments since her teenage daughter’s death, and the many moments in life that Brenda had missed out on.

“She would have been such a role model for her nieces and many young girls within the Loughmacrory club,” Cathal added, reading from his mother’s testimony.

“I have been robbed of so many things. Seeing her grow up and become a woman, she wanted to be a PE teacher. We received her AS-Levels the day of her wake and she had achieved the results she needed to stay on,” Mrs Logue’s testimony added.

“I have missed the chance to see her meet that special someone, fall in love and see her walk down an aisle, have children, and for me to become a grandmother.”