Bombing inquiry resumes with hearings at Omagh hotel

THERE will be a ‘very limited amount’ of intelligence information which can be shared in open evidence at the Omagh Bombing Inquiry, it was suggested today.

The inquiry has requested documents from a wide range of organisations, both north and south, which relates to the 1998 Real IRA which killed 31 people, including unborn twins.

The inquiry, which was set up last year to examine if the horrific attack would have been prevented, resumed today with hearings at the Silverbirch Hotel.

Advertisement

Fiona Fee, a barrister for the Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, told the inquiry “a significant volume of work” has been undertaken in relation to disclosure of relevant documents to the inquiry.

“There is a vast volume of material which must be collated, carefully reviewed and provided to the inquiry.

“This process is not simply a matter of gathering readily available paperwork, it’s an immense logistical undertaking requiring meticulous attention to detail, thorough analysis and a strategic, organised approach.”

A number of organisations fall under the remit of the NI Secretary including the UK Intelligence Community (UKIC), the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the Northern Ireland Office (NIO), the Cabinet Office (CO) and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Ms Fee said there will be variations on what is disclosed across the Secretary of State grouping, adding that there will “inevitably” be material that cannot be disclosed in open but will be provided to the inquiry chairman.

She said there will only be a “very limited amount” that UKIC can say in open.

However, Ms Fee said the intelligence sector was “engaging meaningfully” with the inquiry and undergoing “an extremely difficult disclosure” exercise.

Advertisement

The overall disclosure process and evidential picture is at “an early stage”, she added.

Barrister Paul Greaney, counsel to the inquiry, today told the inquiry they had hoped that disclosure from relevant bodies would have been more advanced than it currently is.

Mr Greaney said the “speed of disclosure to the inquiry by material providers must increase”.

He repeated calls for “state core participants” and all “material providers” to work at pace to fulfil the requirements of the inquiry.

Many documents, he said, exist only in hard copy and may take some time to review.

He added that the inquiry would use its powers to ensure the fullest possible levels of disclosure.

Mr Greaney said the inquiry expects openness and transparency from state core participants.

The inquiry is also due to hear from lawyers representing the PSNI, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland and Sir Ronnie Flanagan, the head of the police at the time of the Omagh attack.

The inquiry is also due to sit tomorrow.