Bombing inquiry to discuss involvement of ‘Special Advocates’

A TWO-day hearing of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry is taking place in Belfast this week to decide if so-called ‘Special Advocates’ can be appointed to sit in any future closed sessions.

Under the chairmanship of Lord Turnbull, the inquiry is attempting to decide whether the 1998 atrocity – in which 31 people were killed – could have been prevented.

Powerful testimonial hearings took place earlier this year, before opening statements were heard from legal representatives acting on behalf of the Core Participants, including the families of those bereaved and many of those injured in the bombing.

The hearings today and tomorrow will assist Lord Turnbull in deciding whether Special Advocates can be permitted to attend closed sessions on behalf of their clients.

They would, in this instance, be able to see closed material. However, they would not be permitted to discuss that material with their client or communicate back anything that happens at the closed hearing.

The hearings will be attended by Senior Counsel to the Inquiry, Paul Greaney KC and the Solicitor to the Inquiry, Tim Suter.

They will also be attended by the legal representatives of the Inquiry Core Participants and also by those bereaved and injured by the bombing.