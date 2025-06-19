Bombing inquiry to resume hearing evidence next week in Omagh

THE Omagh Bombing Inquiry will resume in the town next week when legal representatives for the Core Participants will make their opening statements over what is expected to be a two-day hearing.

Earlier this year, the families those who were killed in the August 15,1998, atrocity provided personal testimonials. Twenty-nine people including a woman pregnant with twins and three Donegal schoolboys were killed in the explosion.

This week’s edition of the WAT’s The Story podcast features a discussion about the next phase of the inquiry.

Advertisement

During almost one month of emotional and powerful testimonies earlier this year, relatives provided a vivid picture of their loved ones, what had interested them, their plans for the future and what they were doing in Omagh on that day nearly 27 years ago.

Many of those who were injured in the bombing and who were working within the emergency services at that time also made statements about why they had been in Omagh that day, where they were when the bomb exploded on Market Street and the impact on their lives during the intervening decades.

The families of each of those killed in the atrocity have been designated as Core Participants to the Bombing Inquiry.

They are represented by a number of legal firms.

These include John Fox of Fox Law In Omagh, who represents the families of around half of those who lost their lives.

Seven of the families are represent by John McBurney of John McBurney Solicitors.

Advertisement

Other legal firms who will be provided opening statements are Desmond Doherty of Elev8Law, Feargal Logan of Logan and Corry Solicitors, Oliver Roche of Roche McBride Solicitors and Michael Donaghy of Campbell and Haughey Solicitors.

Several dozen of those injured by the bombing are also Core Participants and legally represented by John Fox, John McBurney, Feargal Logan, Campbell and Haughey and Michael Donaghy.

In addition to the families and those injured, the Secretary of State, the PSNI, the Police Ombudsman and the former Chief Constable Sir Ronnie Flanagan are also Core Participants and will be legally represented at the Inquiry as it proceeds.

The Inquiry is chaired by Lord Turnbull and senior counsel to the Inquiry is Paul Greaney KC.

Earlier this year, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Inquiry and the Irish Government for the disclosure of documents relating to the bombing.

The chairman will also look on a case by case basis at the potential redaction or otherwise of some documents and names which may come before the Inquiry as it progresses during the coming months.