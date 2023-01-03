Book of condolence in memory of the late Pope Benedict opened

A book of condolence has been opened by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in memory of the late Pope Benedict Emeritus, who died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 95.

Pope Benedict served as Pontiff between 2005 and 20013 when he became the first to resign from the position in more than 600 years.

Opening the Book of Condolence, the chair of the Council, Barry McElduff, said the death of the Pontiff was something that would bring sadness to many locally.

“As Chair of the Council, I have opened a Book of Condolence to facilitate those residents who wish to express their sympathy and thoughts on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,” he said.

“His passing will be keenly felt by very many people in our Council District, indeed throughout Ireland and the world over.”

The online book of condolence will remain open until Monday 16 January 2023.